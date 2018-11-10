These Eagles soared despite a loss

If effort alone matters, the Colegio San Agustin-Biñan Eagles should be given a share of the victory.

It’s hard to miss out on their valiant performance in front of their home crowd. The size of their intensity compensated for their disadvantages in height and talent. But as gallant a stand they mounted, the UP Lady Maroons was just the better team by winning in four sets.

No one gave them a chance to even get one set after the Lady Maroons trashed them in the opener, 25-6. However, they took flight in the second set thanks to their impressive defense and aggressive attacks. Aliah Marce and Lency Duarte used the arms of the UP blockers to their advantage while Venice Puzon distributed the ball well to her attackers. Libero Mary Rose Delos Santos stood her ground on defense to give her team more scoring chances.

Say what you want about UP fielding its second unit for much of the second set. These Eagles fought and won without a doubt. They had the lead going into the first technical timeout, 8-5, and just kept on building momentum towards the second TTO, 16-11. The advantage ballooned to seven, 20-13, before UP head coach Godfrey Okumu brought back Tots Carlos and some of their starters.

CSA-Biñan’s resolve was tested when their lead was trimmed to 22-20. But they closed the set with Duarte’s spike glancing off a UP blocker before the ball sailed out. The 25-21 win evened the tally at one set apiece. However, the Lady Maroons’ service game clicked in the third set to gain the upper hand.

The Eagles gave everything they had in the fourth set against the best line-up UP can field. The home town team kept the game close before the middle game of UP took over. Marist Layug and Aieshalaine Gannaban made quick scores to close the set and the match, 25-22. Nicole Magsarile and Justin Dorog were hailed as match MVPs with 15 and 14 points respectively.

Yet for a brief moment, the Colegio San Agustin-Biñan had us believing that this underdog story will have a happy ending. They exceeded expectations by showing that they are not an easy adversary in the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018. The fight in them made them soar to the hearts of Philippine volleyball fans.