Watch LIVE! UST Golden Tigresses vs. UE Lady Warriors

Tuesday, 11 Dec 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The UST Golden Tigresses are yet to lose in the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018. After defeating the CSA-Binan Rhinos, they have stamped their dominance over the FEU Lady Tamaraws and the UP Lady Maroons. A win today over the UE Lady Warriors will bring them closer to a Finals slot against the Godfrey Okumu-coached squad. With much at stake, expect the likes of Dimdim Pacres, Eya Laure, and Milena Alessandrini to bring their A-game.

On the other hand, the Lady Warriors need this win to keep their hopes of entering the bronze medal match against FEU. Team captain Roselle Baliton must lead the likes of Judith Abil, Mary Ann Mendrez, Jasmine Gayle Alcayde, and libero Kath Arado to be at their best.

Will UST keep its unbeaten streak? Or will UE hand them their first loss of the tournament? Watch this game via livestream below. Broadcast from the Muntinlupa Sports Center starts at 2 pm, Philippine Standard Time.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.

