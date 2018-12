The UST Golden Tigresses have already booked their spot in the gold medal match of the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018. Now, they will have a chance to maintain their undefeated record against the De La Salle Dasmarinas Lady Patriots. Meanwhile DLD can end their CGS campaign on a positive note if they can hand UST’s first defeat in the tournament. Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast starts at 7 pm.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.