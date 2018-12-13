Watch LIVE! UE Lady Warriors vs. CSA-Binan Eagles

The University of the East Lady Warriors and the Colegio San Agustin – Binan Eagles will face-off in a match with huge implications. The winner of this contest will have a shot at the bronze medal against the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws. There’s no guarantee that this will be a walk in the park for UE as CSA-B has defeated FEU in five sets courtesy of their main players Venice Puzon, Lency Duarte, Aliah Marce, and Maveth Torres.

Meanwhile, UE will have to rely on Roselle Baliton, Judith Abil, Mary Ann Mendrez, and Seth Rodriguez to book a spot in the bronze medal match. As for CSA-Binan, they will have to make sure that Kath Arado will not get comfortable on defense.

Will the Lady Warriors conquer the Eagles? Or will CSA-Binan pull off the upset? Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast starts at 4:15 pm.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.