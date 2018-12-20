Watch LIVE! UP Lady Maroons vs. UST Lady Tigresses (Gold Medal Match)

The UST Lady Tigresses are coming into the championship match of the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018 with an unblemished 5-0 record and dropping only two sets in the process. But standing in their way of a sweep are the UP Lady Maroons that won the PVL Collegiate Conference months ago. UST won their previous encounter in straight sets and they will look to ride that momentum coming into this game. However, the Lady Maroons will not go down without a fight against the only team that they have not defeated in the tournament.

Will UST roar to an undefeated run to the title? Or will the Lady Maroons bring out the fight to win gold? Aside from the crown, the winner of the Collegiate Grand Slam 2018 will also get an all-expense paid training camp to Thailand courtesy of the PSL. Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast starts at 4 pm, Philippine time.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.