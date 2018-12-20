Watch LIVE! FEU Lady Tamaraws vs UE Lady Warriors (Battle for 3rd)

In the first game of PSL Championship Tuesday, the FEU Lady Tamaraws will square off with the UE Lady Warriors for third place of the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018. Both teams have an identical 2-3 records coming into the game but FEU may have the edge for they defeated UE in their preliminary round match. However, that game lasted five sets with the Lady Tamaraws defeating the Lady Warriors by just two points in the deciding set.

Meanwhile, UE is brimming with confidence after defeating Colegio San Antonio-Binan in straight sets to finish the preliminaries. For them to finish third, they will have to rely on Judith Abil, Juliet Catindig, Seth Rodriguez, Mariella Gabarda, and team captain Roselle Baliton to deliver the goods on offense as Kath Arado fortifies their floor defense.

On the other hand, the likes of Jerrili Malabanan, Czarina Carandang, Angel Cayuna, and team captain Lycha Ebon will lead the way for the Lady Tamaraws. Which of these UAAP schools will take home the bronze medal of the PSL CGS 2018? Watch the game via livestream here. Broadcast for this game from the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan will start at 2 pm, Philippine time.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.