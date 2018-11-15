Watch LIVE! Smart Giga Hitters vs. Cocolife Asset Managers

The Smart Giga Hitters had a disappointing straight-sets loss against the Foton Tornadoes. They are looking to bounce back against the Cocolife Asset Managers who are still looking for their first win at the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018. Aiko Urdas and Jerrili Malabanan showed a good effort for a Smart team that missed the services of Grethcel Soltones and Celine Domingo.

Meanwhile, the Asset Managers are coming back from a one-week break after their setback against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. Kalei Mau continues to be a bright spot for the Moro Branislav-coached squad but they are still figuring out who their reliable second scoring option will be. Setting accuracy must be addressed as well.

Will Smart connect to a victory? Or will Cocolife score its first win? Watch this game via livestream here. Match starts at 1:30 pm.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, find out how you can watch the games by clicking here.