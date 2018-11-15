Watch LIVE! Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers are full of confidence after winning a four-setter against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. Patty Orendain led the way for their first win at the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 but Angeli Araneta, Fiola Ceballos, Mikaela Lopez, and Ria Meneses had significant contributions as well. Kath Arado’s defensive arsenal was in full display with her 41 excellent digs.

Meanwhile, the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors are still looking for their first win after another loss to the Cignal HD Spikers. No Realtor reached double-digit scoring that game but Souzan Raslan led with nine points while Jhoana Maraguinot had six. The George Pascua-coached squad are looking to take a page out of Generika-Ayala’s script to finally break into the win column.

Will the Lifesavers get their second straight win? Or will the Lady Realtors claim victory number one? Watch this game via livestream here. Match starts at 4:15 pm.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, learn how you can watch the games by clicking here.