Watch LIVE! Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

Thursday, 15 Nov 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

The Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy are on the verge of a five-game win streak. But standing in their way are the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers who are in the midst of a two-game losing skid. Arianne Layug is questionable for this game and that could be a huge factor in Foton’s fate in this game. However, they do have a loaded roster of Carmina Aganon, CJ Rosario, Ma. Shaya Adorador, and Bea De Leon that can carry the slack.

Meanwhile, the Cargo Movers will want nothing other than a victory after a four-set loss to the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. It remains to be seen whether Kim Kianna Dy will see action but F2 has all the weapons to secure a win. Michelle Morente had a decent game filling in for the injured Dy while the likes of Kim Fajardo, Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, Cha Cruz-Behag, and Ara Galang will do everything to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Will Foton keep their unbeaten record? Or will F2 Logistics get back on track? Watch this game via livestream here. Match starts at 7 pm.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, know how to watch the games by clicking here.

