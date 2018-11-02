Watch LIVE! – UST vs. CSA – Collegiate Grand Slam

In the second game of the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018, the UST Golden Tigresses will take on the Colegio San Agustin-Biñan Eagles. UST looks to improve from their fourth-place finish in the PVL Collegiate Conference 2018 and they will banner practically the same roster. Team captain Christine Francisco will be joined by mainstays Caitlyn Viray, Eya Laure, and Milena Alessandrini. However, setter Alina Joyce Bicar will not join the team. Therefore, that role will rest on Mafe Galanza’s shoulders.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ most popular player is Kristine Hammond for she was once a housemate in Pinoy Big Brother. She also won first runner-up in the Miss Biñan 2018 beauty pageant. But she want nothing more than a victory over their taller and more formidable opponents. Will the Eagles pull out a shock victory? Or will UST claw their way through a dominating triumph? You can watch the game via livestream here.