Watch LIVE! UP vs UE – Collegiate Grand Slam

The PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018 will kick-off with a battle between two UAAP competitors. The UP Lady Maroons are having a great off-season by winning the PVL Collegiate Conference and bagging bronze in the Unigames at Dumaguete City. But this tournament will be a different story as key players Isa Molde, Roselyn Rosier, and Marian Buitre will not suit up.

There is still cause for excitement for the UP faithful because Tots Carlos is coming back after her shin injury. She will serve as team captain to a young but talented Lady Maroons roster for the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam which includes Aieshalaine Gannaban, Justine Dorog, Mariane Sotomil, Marist Layug, Jessma Ramos, Nicole Ann Magsarile, and Ayel Estrañero.

Meanwhile, the UE Lady Warriors had some down time after joining the 2018 PSL Invitational Cup under the Cherrylume brand. But this doesn’t mean that they can be taken for granted. Roselle Baliton will lead the way for the Rodrigo Roque-coached squad and she will get support from Judith Abil, Lhara Clavano, Zilfa Olarve, Jasmine Gayle Alcayde, Mary Anne Mendrez, Seth Rodriguez, Juliet Catindig, and Laizah Bendong. UAAP Season 80 Best Receiver and Best Digger Kath Arado will also see action for the Lady Warriors.

Will UP continue their winning ways with a victory? Or will UE spike their way to a win? You can watch the game via livestream here.