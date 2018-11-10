Watch LIVE! Generika Ayala vs. Cignal

The first game of today’s PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 action will feature two teams raring to score a victory. The Cignal HD Spikers bowed to the Foton Tornadoes in their last outing despite great games from Mylene Paat and Rachel Anne Daquis.

Meanwhile, Generika-Ayala went down against the Petron Blaze Spikers in straight sets. Fiola Ceballos, Patty Orendain, Angeli Araneta, and libero Kath Arado had solid games despite the loss. Will Cignal get a clear reception to a win? Or will Generika-Ayala score a victory? Watch this game via livestream below. Game starts at 4 pm.