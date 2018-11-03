Watch LIVE! – Cignal vs. Cocolife

In the second game of the second day of PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 action, the Cignal HD Spikers and the Cocolife Asset Managers are avoiding a second consecutive loss. Cignal fell to F2 Logistics in straight sets even though they were still in striking distance midway into the sets. Mylene Paat and PSL Ambassador Rachel Ann Daquis still performed well despite the loss with 12 points each.

Meanwhile, it’s hard to miss the emergence of Kalei Mau as the leader of the Cocolife offense after scoring 13 points. She was also impressive on defense with 11 digs out of 15 attempts. But they won’t win with her alone. Thus, Coach Moro Branislav must find a second scorer who can divert the defense away from Mau.

Will Cignal get a clear reception towards their first win? Or will Cocolife take victory number one as their asset after tonight? You can watch the game via livestream here.