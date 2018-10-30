Watch LIVE! – Smart vs. Sta Lucia

The PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 will kick off with the Smart Giga Hitters going up against the Sta. Lucia Realtors. The George Pascua-coached side will try to improve from their sixth-place finish during the 2018 PSL Invitationals with practically the same roster save for Jonah Sabete who left for the Petro Gazz Angels under former Sta. Lucia head coach Jerry Yee. Rica Jane Rivera takes her place in the roster that features the likes of Jho Maraguinot, MJ Phillips, Toni Rose Basas, and Pamela Lastimosa.

Meanwhile, the Smart Giga Hitters have retained their team name but completely overhauled their roster. None of their players from the 2018 PSL Invitationals were retained and they chose to bring in the Paymaya High Flyers squad that finished as runner-up to the Creamline Cool Smashers in the PVL Reinforced Conference 2018. Leading the way for the Roger Gorayeb-coached unit are Philippine women’s volleyball team players Gretchel Soltones and Jasmine Nabor.

They are also joined by Celine Domingo, Maria Angelica Cayuna, Czarina Grace Carandang, and Jerrili Malabanan who will go up against their collegiate coach. Other players include team captain Aiko Urdas, Angelica Macabalitao, former NCAA MVP Lou Ann Latigay, and 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference Best Libero Lizlee Ann Pantone.

Which team will score victory number one in the 2018 PSL All Filipino Conference. You can watch the game via livestream here.