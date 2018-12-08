Watch LIVE! Foton Tornadoes vs. Cignal HD Spikers

The Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy and the Cignal HD Spikers are coming off dismal performances in the second round of preliminaries for the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018. Cignal lost four-setters to the Generika Ayala Lifesavers and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers before setting this showdown with the Aaron Velez-coached squad. Meanwhile, Foton’s woes stretched even further as they dropped four of their last five games.

The HD Spikers will bank on Rachel Anne Daquis and Mylene Paat to put them through the semifinals. Meanwhile, Foton will have to depend on Carmina Aganon, Bea De Leon, and Maika Ortiz especially now that Arianne Layug and Shaya Adorador are out due to injury. Will Cignal get a clear reception of a semis slot? Or will Foton cruise through despite a depleted roster? Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast starts at 4 pm.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.