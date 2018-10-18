Six teams have confirmed their participation for the Philippine Superliga Collegiate Grand Slam 2018. The players will certainly leave everything on the floor because the winning team will enjoy a seven to ten-day training camp in Thailand that will be sponsored by the PSL.

PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018 participating schools

The University of the Philippines Lady Maroons will try to make it two in a row after winning the PVL Collegiate Conference 2018 title. They will definitely get fierce competition from PVL Collegiate Conference runner-up Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws and the University of Santo Tomas Lady Tigresses. Rounding up the list of competitors are the University of the East, De La Salle University-Dasmariñas Lady Patriots, and the Colegio de San Agustin-Biñan Eagles.

PSL Collegiate Grand Slam tournament format

The preliminaries will be played on a single-round robin which gives each team five games. After which, the fourth and third-best teams will play in the bronze medal match while the top two teams will play for gold and the sponsored training camp. Tiebreaks on win-loss records will be determined in this order: match points, set ratio, points ratio, win over the other. PSL rules will apply especially the use of the challenge system.

PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018 game schedule

November 3 (Saturday) – Ynares Sports Center, Pasig City

12 NN – Colegio San Agustin – Biñan vs. University of Santo Tomas

2 PM – University of the Philippines vs. University of the East

November 10 (Saturday) – Alonte Sports Center, Biñan, Laguna

12 NN – De La Salle University – Dasmariñas vs. Far Eastern University

2 PM – Colegio San Agustin – Biñan vs. University of the Philippines

November 17 (Saturday) – Caloocan Sports Complex

12 NN – Far Eastern University vs. University of Santo Tomas

November 24 (Saturday) – Caloocan Sports Complex

12 NN – University of the East vs. De La Salle University – Dasmariñas

2 PM – Far Eastern University vs. University of the Philippines

December 1 (Saturday) – Caloocan Sports Complex

12 NN – Far Eastern University vs. Colegio San Agustin – Biñan

2 PM – University of Santo Tomas vs. University of the Philippines

December 8 (Saturday) – Ynares Sports Center, Pasig City

12 NN – Far Eastern University vs. University of the East

2 PM – De La Salle University – Dasmariñas vs. University of the Philippines

December 15 (Saturday) – TBA

12 NN – University of the East vs. Colegio San Agustin – Biñan

2 PM – De La Salle University – Dasmariñas vs. University of Santo Tomas

December 18 (Tuesday) – TBA

12 NN – Colegio San Agustin – Biñan vs. De La Salle University – Dasmariñas

2 PM – University of Santo Tomas vs. University of the East

December 20 (Thursday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

12 NN – Rank 4 vs. Rank 3 (Bronze medal match)

2 PM – Rank 2 vs. Rank 1 (Gold medal match)

Where to watch PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018 games

Aside from watching the matches at the game venues, you can also watch them at ESPN5, Aksyon TV, and sports5.ph.