PSL All-Filipino Cup 2018 Team Rosters

Eight teams will compete for the PSL All-Filipino 2018 title. Defending champions Petron Blaze Spikers will want to make it two in a row and they will get fierce resistance from the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy, and the Smart Giga Hitters. Rounding up the list of teams are the Cocolife Asset Managers, Sta. Lucia Realtors, Generika Ayala Lifesavers, and the Cignal HD Spikers. Here are the full rosters for all eight participating teams.
Cignal HD Spikers
Team Manager: Miguel Mendoza
Head Coach: Edgar Barroga
Assistant Coaches: Rico De Guzman, Ed Ajon
Therapists and trainers: G. Atienza and M. Cabungan
Players:
#1 Janine Navarro
#2 Rialen Sante
#3 Angelique Dionela
#5 Roselyn Doria
#7 Mylene Paat
#8 Lut Malaluan
#10 Mary Grace Masangkay
#11 Cherry May Vivas
#12 Celia Cindy Amutan
#13 Rachel Ann Daquis (team captain)
#14 May Macatuno
#15 Rapril Aguilar
#16 Shirley Salamagos
#17 Royse Tubino
Cocolife Asset Managers
Team Manager: Chris Ponce
Head Coach: Moro Branislav
Assistant Coaches: Joshua Ylaya, Tina Salak
Therapist/Trainer: J. Pareja, B. Solano
Players:
#1 Tyler-Marie Kalei Mau
#2 Mary Grace Berte
#3 Yvette Tongco
#4 Iona Yongco
#6 Patria Jela Pena
#7 Alexandra Denice Tan
#8 Danika Gendrauli
#9 Gyra Barroga
#10 Margarita Marie Tejada (team captain)
#11 Aerieal Patnongon
#12 Dancel Dusaran
#13 Denden Lazaro
#14 Justine Tiu
#15 Shannen Palec
#16 Ma. Cecilia Bangad
#17 Erika Gel Alkuino
#18 Arianne Angustia
Sta. Lucia Realtors
Team Manager: Rose Santos
Head Coach: George Pascua
Assistant Coaches: Eddieson Orcullo, Fritz Michael Santos
Therapist/Trainer: D. De Rosas, G. Gomez
Players:
#1 Carlota Hernandez
#3 Jeanette Villareal
#4 Rebecca Rivera
#5 Roselle Baliton
#7 Michelle Laborte
#8 Rica Jane Rivera
#9 Jackielyn Estoquia
#10 Toni Rose Basas
#12 Rubie De Leon
#13 Mar Jana Phillips
#15 Jhoana Maraguinot
#16 Souzan Raslan
#17 Dhannylaine Demontano
#18 Pamela Lastimosa
Generika Ayala Lifesavers
Team Manager: Allyn Sta. Maria
Head Coach: Sherwin Meneses
Assistant Coaches: Perley Tupaz, Ronald Dulay, Brian Vitug
Therapist/Trainer: Dimaculangan, Vitug
Players:
#2 April Rose Hingpit
#4 Carol Ann Cerveza
#5 Patty Orendain
#6 Kath Arado
#7 Shiela Marie Pineda
#8 Angeli Pauline Araneta (team captain)
#9 Fatima Bia General
#10 Laizah Ann Bendong
#11 Sheeka Gin Espinosa
#12 Mikaela Lopez
#14 Marlyn Llagoso
#16 Jamie Isabelle Lavitario
#17 Fiola Mae Ceballos
#18 Marivic Meneses
Smart Giga Hitters
Head Coach: Roger Gorayeb
Assistant Coaches: Clint Malazo, Niel Fred Are
Therapist/Trainer: Raymond Pili
#4 Jasmine Nabor
#5 Gretchel Soltones
#6 Lizlee Ann Pantone
#7 Czarina Grace Carandang
#8 Marie Angelica Cayuna
#9 Aiko Urdas (team captain)
#11 Laurence Ann Latigay
#12 Katherine Villegas
#13 Celine Domingo
#14 Jorelle Singh
#15 Jerrili Malabanan
#16 Alyssa Eroa
#17 Joyce Sta. Rita
#18 Angelica Macabalitao
Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy
Team Manager: Diane Santiago
Head Coach: Aaron Velez
Assistant Coaches: Edjet Mabbayad, Brian Esquibel
Therapist/Trainer: M. Pili, M. Dandan
Players:
#1 Iumi Yongco
#2 Gyzelle Sy
#4 Carmina Aganon
#5 Carla Sandoval
#6 Arriane Mae Layug
#7 Genevieve Casugod
#8 La Rainne Fabay
#9 Ivy Perez
#10 Maika Angela Ortiz
#11 Ma. Shaya Adorador
#12 Jennilyn Reyes
#13 Kathleen Barnuevo
#14 Bea De Leon
#17 CJ Rosario
F2 Logistics Cargo Movers
Team Manager: Hollie Reyes
Head Coach: Ramil De Jesus
Assistant Coaches: Noel Orcullo, Benson Bocboc
Therapist/Trainer: Salimbao, Montalbo
Players:
#1 Mae Luna
#2 Aby Marano
#5 Dawn Macandili
#6 Ara Galang
#7 Tin Tiamzon
#8 Fritz Joy Gallenero
#9 Kim Fajardo
#10 Mary Joy Baron
#11 Cha Cruz – Behag
#12 Carmel June Saga
#13 Aduke Ogunsanya
#15 Kim Kianna Dy
#16 Michelle Cobb
#19 Desiree Cheng
Petron Blaze Spikers
Team Managers: R. Cruz, M. Reyes
Head Coach: Cesael Delos Santos
Assistant Coaches: Errol Collantes, Christian Fernandez
Therapist/Trainer: A. Mallari, J. Lavarias
Players:
#1 Mary Jean Balse – Pabayo
#2 Bernadeth Pons
#3 Mika Reyes
#4 Jasmine Gayle Alcayde
#5 Ria Duremdes
#7 Ces Molina
#8 Aiza Maizo-Pontillas
#9 Remy Palma
#11 Pia Gaizer
#12 Rhea Dimaculangan
#14 Chlodia Cortez
#15 Angelica Legacion
#16 Cherry Ann Rondina
#17 Carmela Tunay