PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 Schedule

The Petron Blaze Spikers will defend their crown against seven other teams in the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018. The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers would want nothing but to take the title away from their fiercest rivals. Not to be taken lightly are the Foton Tornadoes and the Cignal HD Spikers. The newcomers Smart Giga Hitters can also surprise other squads by competing right off the gates. The Generika Ayala Lifesavers, the Sta. Lucia Realtors, and the Cocolife Asset Managers are always capable of an upset.

Here is the full match schedule for the said tournament:

First Round of Preliminaries

October 30 (Tuesday) – Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City

2 PM – Smart Giga Hitters vs. Sta. Lucia Realtors (Match #1)

4:15 PM – Petron Blaze Spikers vs. Cocolife Asset Managers (Match #2)

7 PM – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Cignal HD Spikers (Match #3)

November 3 (Saturday) – Ynares Sports Center, Pasig City

4 PM – Opening Ceremony

5 PM – Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers (Match #4)

7 PM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. Cocolife Asset Managers (Match #5)

November 6 (Tuesday) – Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City

2 PM – Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. Cignal HD Spikers (Match #6)

4:15 PM – Petron Blaze Spikers vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers (Match #7)

7 PM – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Sta. Lucia Realtors (Match #8)

November 8 (Thursday) – Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City

2 PM – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Cocolife Asset Managers (Match #9)

4:15 PM – Sta. Lucia Realtors vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy (Match #10)

7 PM – Petron Blaze Spikers vs. Smart Giga Hitters (Match #11)

November 10 (Saturday) – Alonte Sports Center, Binan, Laguna

4 PM – Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. Cignal HD Spikers (Match #12)

6 PM – Petron Blaze Spikers vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (Match #13)

November 13 (Tuesday) – Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City

2 PM – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers (Match #14)

4:15 PM – Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. Smart Giga Hitters (Match #15)

7 PM – Sta. Lucia Realtors vs. Cignal HD Spikers (Match #16)



November 15 (Thursday) – Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City

2 PM – Smart Giga Hitters vs. Cocolife Asset Managers (Match #17)

4:15 PM – Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. Sta. Lucia Realtors (Match #18)

7 PM – Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (Match #19)

November 17 (Saturday) – Caloocan Sports Complex

2 PM – Smart Giga Hitters vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers (Match #20)

4 PM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. Petron Blaze Spikers (Match #21)

6 PM – Cocolife Asset Managers vs. Sta. Lucia Realtors (Match #22)

November 20 (Tuesday) – Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City

2 PM – Cocolife Asset Managers vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy (Match #23)

4:15 PM – Sta. Lucia Realtors vs. Petron Blaze Spikers (Match #24)

7 PM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. Smart Giga Hitters (Match #25)

November 22 (Thursday) – Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City

2 PM – Cocolife Asset Managers vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers (Match #26)

4:15 PM – Smart Giga Hitters vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (Match #27)

7 PM – Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. Petron Blaze Spikers (Match #28)

Second Round of Preliminaries

The eight teams will be divided into two pools based on their rankings. The first, third, sixth, and eighth-ranked teams will form Pool A while the second, fourth, fifth, and seventh-ranked squads are in Pool B. Teams will play each squad in their pool once and the records from the first round will be carried over.

November 24 (Saturday) – Caloocan Sports Complex

4 PM – Rank 1 vs. Rank 8 (Pool A, Match #29)

6 PM – Rank 2 vs. Rank 7 (Pool B, Match #30)

November 27 (Tuesday) – Bacoor Strike Gym, Cavite

2 PM – Rank 6 vs. Rank 8 (Pool A, Match #31)

4:15 PM – Rank 4 vs. Rank 5 (Pool B, Match #32)

7 PM – Rank 1 vs. Rank 3 (Pool A, Match #33)

November 29 (Thursday) – Bacoor Strike Gym, Cavite

2 PM – Rank 2 vs. Rank 5 (Pool B, Match #34)

4:15 PM – Rank 3 vs. Rank 6 (Pool A, Match #35)

7 PM – Rank 4 vs. Rank 7 (Pool B, Match #36)

December 1 (Saturday) – Caloocan Sports Complex

4 PM – Rank 1 vs. Rank 6 (Pool A, Match #37)

6 PM – Rank 2 vs. Rank 4 (Pool B, Match #38)

December 4 (Tuesday) – Batangas City Sports Center

4:15 PM – Rank 3 vs. Rank 8 (Pool A, Match #39)

7 PM – Rank 5 vs. Rank 7 (Pool B, Match #40)

Quarterfinals

The teams will be re-classified after the two preliminary rounds. The team with the best record gets Rank 1 and the second-best gets Rank 2. The classification follows until the worst team gets the eighth spot. Quarterfinal games are of knock-out format. Tiebreaks for quarterfinal rankings are determined based on the following order as prescribed by the FIVB: match points, set quotient, points quotient, win(s) over the other.

December 6 (Thursday) – Batangas City Sports Center

4:15 PM – Rank 3 vs. Rank 6 (Match #41)

7 PM – Rank 1 vs. Rank 8 (Match #42)

December 8 (Saturday) – Ynares Sports Center, Pasig City

4:15 PM – Rank 4 vs. Rank 5 (Match #43)

7 PM – Rank 2 vs. Rank 7 (Match #44)

Semifinals

The winner of Match #41 will compete against the winner of Match #44. The team with the higher quarterfinal ranking between the two will get a twice-to-beat advantage. Same goes for the winners of Match #42 and Match #43).

December 11 (Tuesday) – Muntinlupa Sports Center

4:15 PM – Winner of Match #41 vs. Winner of Match #44 (Match #45)

7 PM – Winner of Match #42 vs. Winner of Match #43 (Match #46)

December 13 (Thursday) – Muntinlupa Sports Center

4:15 PM – Winner of Match #42 vs. Winner of Match #43 (Match #47, if necessary)

7 PM – Winner of Match #41 vs. Winner of Match #44 (Match #48, if necessary)

Medal matches

The winners from the two semifinal match-ups will play in a best-of-three series for the gold. The losers will compete in one more match for bronze.

December 15 (Saturday) – Venue TBA

4 PM – Loser of Match #45/#48 vs. Loser of Match #46/#47 (Match #49 – Battle for Bronze)

6 PM – Winner of Match #45/#48 vs. Winner of Match #46/#47 (Match #50 – Gold Medal Series Game 1)

December 18 (Tuesday) – Venue TBA

7 PM – Winner of Match #45/#48 vs. Winner of Match #46/#47 (Match #51 – Gold Medal Series Game 2)

December 20 (Thursday) – Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City

7 PM – Winner of Match #45/#48 vs. Winner of Match #46/#47 (Match #52 – Gold Medal Series Game 3, if necessary)