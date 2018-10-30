Watch LIVE! – Petron vs. Cocolife

In the second game of today’s triple-header, the Petron Blaze Spikers will start the defense of their PSL All Filipino Conference 2017 crown against the Cocolife Asset Managers. The squad will not leave anything to chance as they bolstered their attack with new additions Mary Jean Balse-Pabayo and Jasmine Alcayde.

They will join a formidable roster which Philippine national team members Mika Reyes and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Cherry Ann Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, Remy Palma, Chloe Cortez, and Carmela Tunay. Setters Angelica Legacion and Rhea Dimaculangan will facilitate the offense for Coach Shaq Delos Santos while liberos Ria Duremdes and Pia Gaiser will be their cornerstones on defense.

On the other hand, the Asset Managers made some key roster changes of their own. Mika Esperanza has continued medicine school. New additions for the team of Coach Moro Branislav are opposite hitter Mary Grace Berte, outside hitter Danika Gendrauli, and middle blockers Shannen Palec and Arianna May Angustia. They will join a solid unit composed of Gyra Barroga, Alexandra Denice Tan, Aerieal Patnongon, Justine Tiu, Marge Tejada, and libero Denden Lazaro.

But perhaps the biggest roster tweak for Cocolife is signing Filipino-American Kalei Mau. The power hitter played for the University of Minnesota and the University of Arizona before playing professional volleyball in Puerto Rico and France. Her addition will give a boost to Cocolife’s attack and provide defensive nightmares for the Blaze Spikers.

Will Petron be victorious in their first step to becoming back-to-back All Filipino champions? Or will Cocolife edge them with their revamped roster? You can watch the game between the Petron Blaze Spikes and the Cocolife Asset Managers via livestream starting at 4:15 pm here.