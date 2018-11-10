Watch LIVE! Petron vs. F2 Logistics

If UAAP has Ateneo-La Salle, the PSL has F2 Logistics-Petron. Both franchises has three PSL titles each and they have contested the championship of the last four conferences. Expect an intense battle between two of the league’s top teams as F2 Logistics will field in Cha Cruz-Behag, Majoy Baron, Aby Marano, Kim Fajardo, Ara Galang, and Dawn Macandili. Petron will match up with Mika Reyes, Ces Molina, Rhea Dimaculangan, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Remy Palma, and Bernadeth Pons.

The F2 Logistics reserves is equally talented with the likes of Tin Tiamzon, Michelle Cobb, May Luna, and Desiree Cheng. Meanwhile, Petron has the same firepower off the bench with Cherry Ann Rondina, Carmela Tunay, Mary Jean Balse-Pabayo, and Jasmine Alcayde.

The winner of this match will take the top spot of the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 standings. Will F2 move towards another victory? Or will Petron blaze through its fourth win? Watch this game via livestream here.