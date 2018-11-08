Watch LIVE! – Petron vs. Smart

Thursday, 08 Nov 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

Petron has blazed to a 2-0 record with wins against the Cocolife Asset Managers and the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. But standing in their way to a third consecutive win are the Smart Giga Hitters that had an impressive opening day performance against the Sta. Lucia Realtors. National team members Mika Reyes, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Grethcel Soltones, and Jasmine Nabor will face each other as they try to keep their PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 records unblemished? Will the Petron Blaze Spikers fuel another victory? Or will Smart connect for its second straight win? Watch the game via livestream here.

 

