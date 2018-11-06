Watch LIVE! Petron vs. Generika

The Petron Blaze Spikers started the defense of the PSL All Filipino Conference title with a straight-sets victory over the Cocolife Asset Managers. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Ces Molina powered Petron through its first win with 14 and 10 points, respectively. More importantly, the spoiled the highly-touted debut for Cocolife’s Kalei Mau.

Meanwhile, the Generika-Ayala Lifesavers lost steam in their match against the Foton Tornadoes. They managed to make only five points in the fifth set after winning set four, 25-19. Still, a number of players threw in commendable performances. Fiola Mae Ceballos led the way with 21 points while Patty Orendain and team captain Angeli Araneta made 15 and 14 markers, respectively. But for them to win against Petron, they would have to reduce the 42 errors they committed against Foton.

Will Petron blaze through its second win? Or will Generika revive their campaign with a victory? Watch this game via livestream here.