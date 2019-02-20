Mary Anne Mendrez signs with Generika Ayala Lifesavers, will play after UAAP Season

As the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament is under way, one UE Lady Warrior will have a new club after the collegiate wars are done.

Mary Anne Mendrez, a key member of the Petro Gazz Angels last season, will transfer to the Generika-Ayala Life Savers. The movement was confirmed by the 20-year old open spiker herself.

“Yes po, I will play for Generika-Ayala after the UAAP season.” said the San Pedro, Laguna native. Mendrez, who also joined the two-day Philippine women’s national team try-outs, revealed why she chose the Lifesavers. “Ang Generika Ayala kasi full of power players din. Kumbaga madami ka din matututunan hindi lang sa mga coaches mo dun pati na rin sa mga magiging teammates mo like ate Patty (Orendain) and ate Fiola (Ceballos), both magaling sa defense and offense. Syempre nandun din si ate Kath Arado so it is not a hard choice.”

The decision to leave the Angels for the Lifesavers was difficult because she will miss a lot of things. “Yes po siyempre lalo na yun ung first commercial team ko and napamahal po lahat sila sa akin. Yung mga kulitan po during trainings lalo na ako po yung pinakabata doon and mamimiss ko yung lagi nila kong tinanong kung buhay pa ko kasi tatlong beses akong nagtretraining noon sa isang araw, dalawa sa UE gabi sa Petro,” laughingly answered by the 4th year BS-Psychology student.

Aside from Orendain, Ceballos, and Arado, Mendrez will also be teammates with PSL All-Filipino Conference 2018 1st Best Middle Blocker Ria Meneses, Jamie Lavitoria, Mikaela Lopez, and team captain Angeli Araneta.

As her transfer to the Philippine Superliga 2018 AFC bronze medalists will have to wait after her stint in the UAAP, Mendrez’s focus is to bring the UE Lady Warriors to a better finish than last year. Her experience in the semi-pro leagues will help her gain confidence to help the Lady Warriors post a better record this season.