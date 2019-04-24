Marinerang Pilipina set to join Philippine Superliga

Hoist the flag and unfurl the sails! A new team will navigate the waters of the Philippine Superliga.

Marinerang Pilipina is set to join the semi-professional volleyball league by the PSL All-Filipino Conference in June. Former UP Lady Maroon Jed Montero will manage the squad while Vilet Ponce de Leon will be head coach. Montero also played for RC Cola-Air Force in the league’s formative years.

The new franchise, aptly named the Lady Skippers, already have three players in their crew: Cesca Racraquin of the San Beda Lady Red Spikers, and UE Lady Warriors Judith Abil and Seth Rodriguez. More will be recruited once the UAAP Women's Volleyball tournament is finished.

Montero revealed that the team’s goal is to ultimately win a championship. However, they are aware that the process in doing so will take time. They are in the right direction, though, by having Ponce de Leon as their main mentor. The former UST Golden Tigress led the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy to the 2016 PSL Grand Prix crown with players EJ Laure, Cherry Ann Rondina, Rhea Dimaculangan, Jaja Santiago, and Lindsay Stalzer.

PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico expressed happiness over the league’s expansion. From six teams in the inaugural tournament in 2013, Marinerang Pilipina becomes the ninth active team in the PSL. The Lady Skippers are raring to prove their worth against Foton, Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, Generika Ayala Lifesavers, and United Volleyball Club. They will also contend with PSL Grand Prix 2019 semifinalists Cignal HD Spikers, PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters, F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, and Petron Blaze Spikers.

The Marinerang Pilipina Lady Skippers is the sister team of the Marinerong Pilipino squad that is currently competing in the 2019 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup. Their players include Matthew Aquino, Anton Asistio, and Santi Santillan.