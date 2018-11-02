Where to watch PSL games outside the Philippines

It is a common pain point for PSL fans overseas. They want to watch the games badly but do not know how. Unfortunately, ESPN5’s livestream is geolocked to the Philippines. That’s not a reason to fret though for PSL All Filipino Conference and PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018 games will be broadcast through various cable, satellite, and OTT operators around the world. Here’s how you can watch the games based on your location.

USA and Canada

USA residents can watch PSL games via Kapatid TV5 channel 2071 under Directv. Meanwhile, those who are in Canada have more viewing options to choose from. Ontario residents can watch via Kapatid TV5 channel 861 under Bell Fibe or Kapatid TV5 channel 894 under Rogers. They can also watch through OTT NexTV at getnextv.com. Those who are based in British Columbia or Alberta can watch PSL games via Kapatid TV5 channel 545 under Shaw Cable and Kapatid TV5 channel 2605 under Telus Optik. Manitoba residents can watch using the same Shaw Cable channel or through Kapatid TV5 channel 530 under Bell MTS.

Australia, Guam, Papua New Guinea, and South Korea

Those residing down under can catch the games via Fetch TV at fetchtv.com.au. Meanwhile, those living in Guam can see PSL games by tuning in to Kapatid TV5 channel 375 for MCV Docomo customers or Kapatid TV5 channel 233 for GTA. If you are in Papua New Guinea, the games are broadcasted through Aksyon TV International channel 89 for Tolec TV and Aksyon TV International channel 69 under Hitron. Finally, those who are in South Korea can watch the games by downloading the Vision PH mobile app from Google Play.

Middle East and North Africa

These regions can witness PSL matches through Aksyon TV International channel 710 under OSN. The broadcast is available in the following countries: Afghanistan, Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Cyprus, Djbouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malta, Mauritiana, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, West Bank, Gaza Strip, and Palestine.

Rest of the world

You can watch PSL volleyball games anywhere in the world (except the USA and the Philippines) via Mavshack.com. It is a streaming video on demand service that offers movies and TV shows for a monthly subscription fee of PHP 300.