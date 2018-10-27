Generika Ayala Lifesavers Team Preview

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers had a good start in their 2017 PSL All Filipino Cup campaign. They raced to a 2-1 record by defeating the Cherrylume Iron Lady Warriors and the Cocolife Asset Managers but suffered defeat to the Foton Tornadoes. However, everything went south when they were re-assigned to the pool of the top four teams. They lost to Foton, the Petron Blaze Spikers, and the Cignal HD Spikers which set them up with a quarterfinal match against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

The loss versus F2 relegated them to the 5th-8th place semi-final where they lost to the Asset Managers. Another win against Cherrylume placed them seventh of eight teams. Back then, they had the likes of Geneveve Casugod, Ma. Shaya Adorador, Marian Buitre, Chlodia Cortez, and Mary Grace Masangkay. They will all be out of the Generika Ayala roster one year after. Even Head Coach Francis Vicente has left the team and was replaced by Sherwin Meneses.

Key losses and additions

The core that brought them to a fifth-place finish in the 2018 PSL Invitationals is still intact. Team captain Angeli Araneta will be at the forefront of the team’s chase for a semifinal slot. Delivering the goods on offense are Patty Orendain, Sheeka Gin Espinosa, Fiola Ceballos, former DLSU Lady Spiker Carol Ann Cerveza. Net defense is assigned to Ria Meneses, Mikaela Lopez, and Marlyn Llagoso. Liberos Kath Arado and Bia General will set the tone on floor defense. The Lifesavers would like to ensure the fluid execution of plays through setters April Rose Hingpit, Laizah Bendong, and Jamie Lavitario.

Probing the roster

Generika-Ayala kept everyone together which works best for team chemistry. After all, the 2018 PSL Invitational is seen as an adjustment period for Coach Meneses is just in his second conference at the helm while some of their players have just joined the squad. Therefore, it is expected that they should take the leap forward given that they had more time to be familiarized with each other’s strengths and tendencies.

Arado will work like a fortress in collecting those digs and receptions. The UAAP Season 80 Best Receiver and Digger gives Meneses a sense of comfort at the back row while everyone else concentrates in good passing and spiking. However, there is much room for improvement on their net defense. Case in point: they were trashed in the blocks by F2 in their 2018 PSL Invitationals encounter, 11-1. A little time spent together could have helped shore up their resistance up front.

Pineda and Araneta will be their main weapons on offense. But Ria Meneses can be the difference-maker if their setters can activate her with occasional quick strikes. That would relieve pressure off their wings and give a world of trouble to their opponents. It remains to be seen how they have improved given that they have been playing with each other for almost a year.

Prediction for the PSL All Filipino Cup 2018

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers can reach the semifinals if only they will reduce their errors and have more bite with their net defense. However, I feel that they are still a player or two away from the gold medal match. On the other hand, they can go as low as sixth place if the same problems persist.