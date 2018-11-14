Generika-Ayala just lived up to their name

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers were able to save two things in their game against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers: the game and their conference.

A loss would have dropped them to 0-4 and that could have been the outcome after the Cargo Movers mounted a 10-0 run in the fourth set to turn a 17-12 tally to a 22-17 lead. But given their previous experiences with five-setters plus F2’s ability to close out games, the Lifesavers fought back from 20-24 courtesy of Angeli Araneta, Mikaela Lopez, and Patty Orendain to force an extended set.

The battle stretched to 26-all before their defense took over. Ria Meneses made a monster block off a Cha Cruz-Behag attack to arrive at match point. She was also part of the wall that forced Michelle Morente to spike the ball out and win the game for Generika Ayala. Frustrations were vented out as the Lifesavers injected new life into their PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 campaign.

Arado as stellar defensive anchor

Arado stole a lot of scoring opportunites from F2 Logistics with her stellar defensive performance. As her teammates brought the goods on offense, the UAAP Season 80 Best Receiver and Digger collected 41 excellent digs in 60 tries. That 68.3% efficiency made it hard for the Cargo Movers to find gaps that are out of her reach. Add to that her 15 receptions in 24 tries and Arado simply shut the door against F2.

The digs made by this UE Lady Warrior allowed setter April Rose Hingpit to execute 44 excellent sets that were often converted to points. Thus, it’s no surprise that five Lifesavers scored in double-figures. Orendain led the way with 18 markers while team captain Araneta supported with 15. Lopez and Fiola Ceballos had 12 points each while Meneses added 11.

F2 cannot deliver the first ball

Kim Kianna Dy’s injury is a big blow to F2’s cause. But that’s not the main reason why they lost because Morente was able to hold her ground. The Cargo Movers cannot field Generika-Ayala’s serves in order to give Kim Fajardo more chances to run their plays. The Lifesavers dominated in service aces, 6-0, which rattled F2’s confidence in fielding the first ball.

A two-game skid for the F2 Logistics is very uncharacteristic of their efficient game. But if they cannot solve their receptions problems, they might suffer a third straight loss.

Other interesting stats

Generika-Ayala had 97 total points while F2 Logistics had 89. That eight-point advantage can be correlated to Hingpit having 44 excellent sets as compared to 36 by Fajardo.

Orendain had 72 total spike attempts, making 17 of them.

The last time the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers dropped back-to-back preliminary round games was during the 2017 All-Filipino Conference. They lost a five-setter to the Petron Blaze Spikers and a four-setter to the Cignal HD Spikers to open their campaign.