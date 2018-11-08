Watch LIVE! – Foton vs. Sta. Lucia

Thursday, 08 Nov 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

The Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy has won its first two games with big contributions from Carmina Aganon, Maika Ortiz and Ma. Shaya Adorador. They will be facing the Sta. Lucia Realtors who are still seeking for their first victory while Toni Rose Basas and MJ Phillips are still questionable. However, Rebecca Rivera, Pam Lastimosa, and Jhoana Maraguinot have played good in those two games. Will Foton speed up to win number three? Or will Sta. Lucia claim its first win? Watch this PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 match via livestream here.

 

