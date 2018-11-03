Watch LIVE! – Foton vs. Generika-Ayala

Two teams will set to battle one another in their respective PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 debuts as the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy compete against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. The biggest change for Foton is the absence of Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat due to their participation in the Japanese V.League Division 1.

This does not mean though that Foton is an easy out for they still have the likes of Ma. Shaya Adorador, CJ Rosario, Maika Ortiz, Geneveve Casugod, and Carmina Aganon. Bea De Leon is also under contract for Foton but it’s not yet sure whether she can play given her stint with the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles in the PVL Open Conference 2018.

Meanwhile, the Generika Ayala Lifesavers will want to improve from their fifth-place finish in the PSL Invitational Conference 2018. Team captain Angeli Araneta will be joined in the quest by Patty Orendain, Mikaela Lopez, Carol Ann Cerveza, Laizah Bendong, and Marivic Meneses. Kath Arado and Bia General will set the tone on defense as liberos.

Which team will win in their first PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 game? You can watch the game via livestream here.