Watch LIVE! – Foton vs. Cignal HD

The Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy dominated the fifth set, 15-5, to win against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. Carmina Aganon had a splendid game with 11 attacks, four blocks, and five aces while Maika Ortiz played support with five attacks, four blocks, and a score from service. This breakthrough victory is a welcome sign for a squad that is missing the services of Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat who are playing in the Japanese V.League.

Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers survived a five-setter against the Cocolife Asset Managers in a match that will be remembered for crucial and controversial calls. Still, the Edgar Barroga-coached squad broke into the win column thanks to contributions from Rachel Anne Daquis, Mylene Paat, and Honey Royse Tubino. Now, they would like to forget the questionable officiating and win their second game in a row.

Will Foton cruise to a second victory in as many games? Or will Cignal get a clear reception for win number two? Watch this PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 game via livestream here.