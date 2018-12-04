Watch LIVE! Foton Tornadoes vs. Sta. Lucia Realtors

After winning their first four games, the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy has dropped four of their five recent matches including their first two in second round of preliminaries against the Petron Blaze Spikers and the Smart Giga Hitters, respectively. Today, they squad of Coach Aaron Velez are avoiding a 5-5 skid in the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 against the winless Sta. Lucia Realtors.

The George Pascua-coached team are still looking for their first victory after nine games with seven of those outings ending in straight sets. Will the Lady Realtors finally break into the win column at the Batangas City Sports Center? Or will Foton go back to its winning ways? Watch this game via livestream below.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.