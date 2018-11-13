Watch LIVE! Foton Tornadoes vs. Smart Giga Hitters

In the second game of this Tuesday PSL triple-header, the Foton Tornadoes are looking to keep their unblemished record against the Smart Giga Hitters. Foton is having a perfect start even without Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat. Much of their success can be attributed to the league’s second leading scorer Carmina Aganon, Arriane Layug, Maika Ortiz, CJ Rosario, and setter Gyzelle Sy.

Meanwhile, the Smart Giga Hitters had a disappointing performance in their previous game against the Petron Blaze Spikers. However, Grethcel Soltones, Aiko Urdas, and Jerrili Malabanan still played well. Will Foton tie Petron with a 4-0 record? Or will Smart connect on its second victory? Watch the game via livestream here.

PSL fans outside the Philippines can check how to watch the games by clicking here.