Watch LIVE! – F2 Logistics vs. Sta. Lucia

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers cruised through their opening day victory over the Cignal HD Spikers. They sparked a 9-1 run to end the first set at 25-16. Then, they got the second and third sets at identical 25-19 scores. The squad of Coach Ramil de Jesus committed just 12 errors while distributing the scoring load quite evenly. Team captain Cha Cruz-Behag led the way with 12 points while Majoy Baron and Kim Kianna Dy each had 11. Aby Marano got eight points while Ara Galang had seven.

Meanwhile, the Sta. Lucia Realtors dropped their first PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 game to the Smart Giga Hitters. Team captain Pam Lastimosa and Jeanette Villareal tried valiantly to lead the squad but the effects of MJ Phillips’ and Toni Rose Basas’ absence were drastically felt. Add to the mix Jhoana Maraguinot who is still on her way to full recovery. These handicaps may give the short-handed Lady Realtors a disadvantage. But the players of Coach George Pascua will not go down without a fight.

Will F2 Logistics move to its second win in as many games? Or will Sta. Lucia pull off a victory? Watch this game via livestream here.