Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers

Tuesday, 13 Nov 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers would like to bounce back from their PSL Clash of Champions loss to the Petron Blaze Spikers last Saturday. Standing in their way are the Generika Ayala Lifesavers who are still seeking for their first victory in the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018. The Lifesavers lost a five-setter against the Cignal HD Spikers wherein Marivic Meneses and Mylene Paat brought out the best from each other.

Will the F2 Logistics core of Majoy Baron, Cha Cruz-Behag, Kim Kianna Dy, Kim Fajardo, Aby Marano, and Ara Galang go back to their winning ways? Or will Menenses, Patty Orendain, Bang Pineda, and the rest of Generika Ayala finally break into the win column? Watch this game via livestream here. For PSL fans residing outside the Philippines, check out how you can watch the games by clicking here.

