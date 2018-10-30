Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics vs. Cignal HD

Consider the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers as the Cignal HD Spikers’ nemesis.

In the 2017 PSL All-Filipino Conference, the Cargo Movers eliminated the HD Spikers in the semifinals via a straight-sets victory. That script was replayed during the 2018 PSL Invitational Cup as eventual champions F2 swept Cignal yet again to set up a finals date with the main rival Petron Blaze Spikers. The wards of Coach Edgar Barroga then defeated the Smart Giga Hitters to win bronze.

Seeking for another finals berth, the Cignal HD Spikers held open tryouts to find tall volleyball players. That initiative brought middle blocker Roselyn Doria and Lut Malaluan to their fold. Honey Royse Tubino will also suit up for Cignal after her mandatory training with the Philippine Army.

They will join a squad that is led by team captain and 2018 PSL Invitational 1st Best Outside Spiker Rachel Ann Daquis and national team breakthrough performer Mylene Paat. Giving support are Cherry May Vivas, Rialen Sante, Janine Navarro, April Aguilar, and Shirley Salamagos. Mary Grace Masangkay and May Macatuno will be at the helm in executing Cignal’s offense while Celia Cindy Amutan and Jheck Dionela will steer their floor defense as liberos.

Meanwhile, F2 Logistics is bringing back the core that won the 2018 PSL Invitationals title except for Michelle Morente and Norielle Ipac. Taking their place is outside hitter May Luna and service specialist Carmel June Saga. Returning for F2 are PSL Invitational Cup 2018 individual awardees Ara Galang (MVP), Majoy Baron (2nd Best Middle Blocker), Kim Fajardo (Best Setter), and Dawn Macandili (Best Libero).

They will be joined by Aby Marano, Tin Tiamzon, Fritz Joy Gallenero, Aduke Ogunsanya, Kim Kianna Dy, Michelle Cobb, Desiree Cheng, and team captain Cha Cruz-Behag.

Watch the game between the Cignal HD Spikers and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers via livestream here.