Will the real Cargo Movers please stand up

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers celebrated an attack from Cha Cruz-Behag early in the second set. The only problem was the referee did not blow the whistle and that the ball is still alive. Ria Duremdes made an excellent save that brought the ball to Rhea Dimaculangan. The Petron setter flipped the ball up to Aiza Maizo-Pontillas who simply pushed the ball towards the F2 players who were still celebrating. Michelle Morente glanced the ball to Ara Galang who made an unsuccessful save.

That rally summarizes what transpired during this Clash of Champions. Petron’s head was simply in the game while F2 didn’t look like the three-time PSL champions that we know of. The Blaze Spikers kept playing despite the initial setback while the Cargo Movers lost their groove after their early success.

Good start, bad finish

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers showed composure when they won the first set against the Petron Blaze Spikers, 25-22. Their rivals had a comfortable 15-8 edge before they embarked on a 7-0 run to tie the score. Their tenacity multiplied as Cruz-Behag, Kim Kianna Dy, and Ara Galang converted key attacks to steal the set from Petron.

It seemed that the players of Coach Ramil De Jesus were about to stamp their dominance over the Blaze Spikers. But everything changed since the second set.

F2 was leading in the second set, 8-4, when Petron forged a 9-3 rally courtesy of Cherry Ann Rondina and Bernadeth Pons. The Cargo Movers tied the score at 13 but it was all Petron from that point. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas sizzled and the Blaze Spikers’ net defense clicked to limit F2 Logistics to just 16 points in the second set.

The same story persisted in the third set as the Cargo Movers were just one point behind, 11-10, before Petron blazed on a 14-6 run to end the third set with the same 25-16 scoreline. The score was 17-16 Petron in the fourth set when they turned it up a notch to win the match, 25-20.

Petron had more fuel on defense

The Blaze Spikers fed off from the energy they got from defense, especially from Duremdes. She was like a vacuum cleaner of balls as she converted 39 excellent digs out of just 46 tries. Dawn Macandili did not do bad at 31 of 53 but the Petron libero was just better in this match. It was hardly a one-woman effort on defense for the 4-0 Blaze Spikers as they collected 117 total digs out of 176 attempts. It’s challenging to beat a squad that has 66.5% success rate on digs at any given day. In contrast, F2 had 85 out of 172.

Those digs allowed Dimaculangan to execute 24 sets that often led to scores. That’s why Petron had their offensive production fairly distributed among their players: Maizo-Pontillas (19), Pons (16), Rondina (11), Reyes (8), Remy Palma (8).

F2 Logistics is also known to be a menace on net defense. However, Petron also opened up a block party in this match with 12 blocks as compared to the Cargo Movers’ four. Rondina alone match the total blocks output of their opponents while Mika Reyes had three. The Blaze Spikers were able to limit the F2 offense to an average of just 19.25 points per set by imposing their presence on the net and covering the floor courtesy of Duremdes and company.

F2 dug deep in their rotation

Something was amiss with F2’s game even though Galang, Dy and Cruz-Behag were all in double figures. That prompted Coach De Jesus to shuffle his rotation by bringing in the likes of Morente, May Luna, Aduke Ogunsanya, and Michelle Cobb into the game. The plan backfired as the Cargo Movers were not as cohesive as in their first three matches.

But you can’t fault Coach De Jesus for those substitutions for even his first-stringers suddenly cooled down after the first set. However, the same problems cannot persist if they are aiming for another play-off berth. They must find their rhythm or else, other teams in the PSL All Filipino Conference might catch them napping.