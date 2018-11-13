Watch LIVE! Cignal HD Spikers vs. Sta. Lucia Realtors

Tuesday, 13 Nov 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

The Cignal HD Spikers are coming off an emotional five-set victory over the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. Mylene Paat, Rachel Anne Daquis, and Cherry May Vivas turned in great performances to get their second win in four games. Meanwhile, the Sta. Lucia Realtors are yet to score a victory in the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018. They lost to the Foton Tornadoes in their last game as Jhoana Maraguinot led the way with 11 points. MJ Phillips and Toni Rose Basas are still questionable for the George Pascua-coached squad.

Will the Cignal HD Spikers make it two in a row? Or will Sta. Lucia claim their first win? Watch this game via livestream here. PSL fans outside the Philippines can check how to watch the games by clicking here.

