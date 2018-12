Both the Cignal HD Spikers are Cocolife Asset Managers are struggling in the second preliminary round of the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018. Cignal lost to both the Generika Ayala Lifesavers and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in four sets. Meanwhile, Cocolife lost to both those squads as well but in straight sets. Which team will get their first win in the second round? Watch the game via livestream below.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.