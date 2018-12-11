Watch LIVE! Petron Blaze Spikers vs. Cignal HD Spikers

Eleven wins, zero losses. The Petron Blaze Spikers have brought the heavy blows against every team that stood in their way. They have lost only three sets throughout the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 so far and they are running like a well-oiled machine. No squad has challenged Mika Reyes, Bernadeth Pons, Cherry Ann Rondina, Remy Palma, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Rhea Dimaculangan, and Ces Molina so far.

But this doesn’t mean that the Cignal HD Spikers don’t have a fight. They have the amazing duo of Rachel Anne Daquis and Mylene Paat that can cover both wings and the likes of Honey Royse Tubino, Shirley Salamagos, and Rapril Aguilar who can cover the middle. Head coach Edgar Barroga should steer his wards to play faultless volleyball against an efficient team like Petron?

Will the Blaze Spikers clinch a return trip to the Finals today? Or will Cignal HD extend the series to a rubber match? Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast starts at 7 PM, Philippine Standard Time.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.