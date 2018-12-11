Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers

Tuesday, 11 Dec 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers are the hottest team in the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018. They have won seven of their last eight games including their quarterfinal match against the Smart Giga Hitters. However, the lone loss they’ve had in their incredible run is against that team that they will face in the semifinals: the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

The Cargo Movers and the Lifesavers have won one game against each other so far. Generika Ayala edged F2 Logistics during their first encounter in four sets while the Ramil De Jesus-coached squad dominated the Lifesavers in their round two match in straight sets.

While the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers have a twice-to-beat advantage, the likes of Aby Marano, Ara Galang, Cha Cruz-Behag, Majoy Baron, Kim Kianna Dy, Michelle Morente, and Kim Fajardo would like to book their Finals ticket in this game. However, Generika-Ayala has proven that it has the firepower to match the Cargo Movers with Angeli Araneta, Fiola Mae Ceballos, Patty Orendain, Ria Meneses, and Mikaela Lopez. Another marquee match-up is the showdown between UAAP Season 80 Best Receiver and Digger Kath Arado and Season 80 Finals MVP Dawn Macandili.

Will F2 Logistics make a return trip to the All Filipino Finals? Or will Generika-Ayala force a rubber match on December 13? Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Muntinlupa Sports Center will start at 4:15 pm.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.

