Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Cocolife Asset Managers

The Cocolife Asset Managers are yet to win a match, much less a set, against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers during the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018. The Ramil De Jesus-coached squad stamped their dominance in three sets during the first round of preliminaries. The same script was followed in the second preliminary round as the Cargo Movers allowed the Asset Managers to score only 44 points in three sets.

But the stakes are higher in the quarterfinals. Kalei Mau and the Asset Managers can pull off a great game and make it to the semis despite a 1-9 record. That possibility will drive the Cocolife players to push themselves better. Therefore, the Cargo Movers cannot afford to be complacent despite stamping their superiority in the first two matches.

Will Cocolife prolong their campaign? Or will Aby Marano, Cha Cruz-Behag, Kim Fajardo, Ara Galang, Kim Kianna Dy, and Majoy Baron shut out the Asset Managers for the conference. Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast starts at 6 pm.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.