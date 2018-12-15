Generika Ayala Lifesavers bags the bronze!

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers capped off their magnificent PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 campaign by winning third place over the Cignal HD Spikers in straight sets.

Coach Sherwin Meneses’ squad was off to a hot start courtesy of their blocking and efficient spiking. Meanwhile, the HD Spikers was in disarray throughout the opening set as shown by their numerous errors. However, the team of Coach Edgar Barroga showed some life when Mumay Vivas and Roselyn Doria entered for Mylene Paat and Honey Royse Tubino when Generika had a 13-4 lead. Still, the Lifesavers weathered the mini-run to dominate the first set, 25-12.

Thrilling second set

Cignal was not able to shake off their woes early in the second set as they allowed Generika Ayala to mount a 9-3 edge. But Paat led a 6-3 Cignal run to trim the lead to three, 12-9. However, Generika converted a strung of points led by Marivic Meneses to stretch the lead to 16-11 by the second technical timeout.

Generika was leading 20-15 when Cignal made an 8-2 push to take the lead, 23-22. Patty Orendain’s strike tied the count while Rachel Anne Daquis’ soft touch down the line brought Cignal at set point. Team captain Angeli Araneta extended with a spike that tied the count at 24 and gave her squad the first set point with another attack. Tubino forced another deadlock at 25 with a spike off the block.

An error by Cignal gave the Lifesavers its second set point at 26-25 but Mikaela Lopez wasted the opportunity with a net touch violation that ties the tally at 26. Fiola Ceballos collected Generika Ayala’s third set point with a successful attack but Tubino answered with a spike of her own to maintain the deuce at 27. Lut Malaluan gave a point off a net infraction but took it back with a quick strike to extend the second frame at 28-all.

From there, Orendain converted two consecutive spikes down the line to bring her squad to within one set of the bronze, 30-28.

Generika dominates the third set

Cignal maintained momentum early in the third set by keeping the game close but the Lifesavers will not be denied. Generika Ayala’s momentum kept on building as they padded a 11-10 advantage into a 16-12 gap by the second technical timeout. The Lifesavers injected more life into their game from that point by igniting a 5-0 run to pad the lead to 21-12. Consecutive service aces by Fiola Ceballos ended the set and the match at 25-13.

Orendain is hailed Game MVP with 11 attacks, four blocks, and an ace. But the victory manifested a total team effort by the Generika Ayala Lifesavers by dominating in attack points, 40-32, and blocks, 11-3. Orendain herself had more blocks than the entire Cignal HD Spikers produced despite having a taller line-up. Likewise, the fourth-placers gave too many easy points with 25 unforced errors which amounts to an average of around eight per set. In contrast, the Lifesavers committed only 13 blunders.

Watch the full Generika Ayala-Cignal HD match here.