Watch LIVE! Petron Blaze Spikers vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (Finals, Game 2)

The Petron Blaze Spikers dominated Game 1 of the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 Finals despite a sizeable early lead by the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. Cherry Ann Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, and Remy Palma led the way for the defending champions to inch closer to a second consecutive All Filipino title. But if there’s one team that can match Petron’s firepower, its’ F2. The 2018 PSL Invitational champions are raring to bounce back from a disappointing performance that saw no player scoring in double figures.

Will Petron clinch back-to-back titles today? Or will F2 Logistics force a third and deciding game. Watch this game via official livestream here. Broadcast from the Mall of Asia Arena starts at 7 pm.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.