Watch LIVE! Petron Blaze Spikers vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (Finals, Game 2)

Tuesday, 18 Dec 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The Petron Blaze Spikers dominated Game 1 of the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 Finals despite a sizeable early lead by the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. Cherry Ann Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, and Remy Palma led the way for the defending champions to inch closer to a second consecutive All Filipino title. But if there’s one team that can match Petron’s firepower, its’ F2. The 2018 PSL Invitational champions are raring to bounce back from a disappointing performance that saw no player scoring in double figures.

Will Petron clinch back-to-back titles today? Or will F2 Logistics force a third and deciding game. Watch this game via official livestream here. Broadcast from the Mall of Asia Arena starts at 7 pm.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.

Related

PSL All Filipino

F2 Logistics got dazed by Petron’s knockout punch
PSL All Filipino

Rondina, Palma dominate as Petron routs F2 Logistics to take Game One
PSL All Filipino

Generika Ayala Lifesavers bags the bronze!

Popular

Philippines

Pinoy volleyball personalities react to Catriona Gray’s Miss Universe 2018 title
PVL W Reinforced Conference

Petro Gazz eyeing Rountree, Johnson for PVL Reinforced Conference
Beach Volleyball Republic

Watch LIVE! Beach Volleyball Republic December Open 2018

Latest

Beach Volleyball Republic

Air Force and Banko Perlas are the kings and queens of the BVR December Open 2018
PSL All Filipino

Watch LIVE! Petron Blaze Spikers vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (Finals, Game 1)
PSL All Filipino

Watch LIVE! Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. Cignal HD Spikers (Battle for Bronze)