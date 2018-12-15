Watch LIVE! Petron Blaze Spikers vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (Finals, Game 1)

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and the Petron Blaze Spikers will compete the championship of the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018. While both teams have been at it for four straight PSL tournaments now, Petron is putting their undefeated record coming in to the Finals. Putting a blemish to the Blaze Spikers’ run will the biggest motivation for F2 Logistics coming into this best-of-three showdown.

Firepower is not a problem for both squads. The Cargo Movers have Cha Cruz-Behag and Ara Galang on the wings while Michelle Morente has yielded good results while filling in for Kim Kianna Dy. Aby Marano will look to convert her sliding attacks while Majoy Baron will sneak in a number of quick strikes. Kim Fajardo can also drop a number of points to catch Petron’s defense off guard.

Meanwhile, the Blaze Spikers can counter that with Bernadeth Pons and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas on the sides while Ces Molina can smash the ball when her number is called. Mika Reyes and Remy Palma will look to punish the Cargo Movers at the middle while Rhea Dimaculangan will facilitate the Petron offense with high efficiency. Cherry Ann Rondina is also a spark of energy and offense from the bench.

With another Petron-F2 series looming in the horizon, it’s too close to call the champions of the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018. Better watch the game via official livestream below starting at 7 pm and treat yourself to some intense volleyball action.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.