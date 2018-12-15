Watch LIVE! Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. Cignal HD Spikers (Battle for Bronze)

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers gave the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers everything that they can handle in their semifinal encounter. But after splitting the first four sets, the defending PSL Invitational Champions dominated the fifth set to send the Lifesavers in the bronze medal match. Despite the loss, Generika Ayala has nothing to be ashamed of since they won eight of their last nine games before bowing down to F2 Logistics. The five-setter against the Cargo Movers gives them much confidence going into the battle for third.

Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers got here by defeating the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy in the quarterfinals before tasting a straight-sets defeat against the undefeated Petron Blaze Spikers. Mylene Paat would like to atone her sub-par performance in that game and her scoring prowess will be needed to break Generika Ayala’s solid floor defense led by Kath Arado. Rachel Anne Daquis and Honey Royse Tubino would have to bring their best as well if they are to take the bronze.

Will Generika Ayala continue their great run and claim the bronze? Or will Cignal HD bring home the medal? Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast starts at 4 pm.

