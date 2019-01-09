Philippine Volleyball Today (January 9, 2019)

Philippine volleyball is starting to heat up. As the NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball approaches the playoffs, PSL teams are starting to shake off their rosters in preparation for the Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, the Arellano University Lady Chiefs have clinched their seventh-straight Final Four berth by defeating the hapless EAC Lady Generals (0-8) in straight sets. Now at 7-0, the squad of Coach Obet Javier will have a chance to run the table if they can defeat the Perpetual Lady Altas and the San Beda Red Lionesses in their last two preliminary round games. An automatic Finals slot with a thrice-to-beat advantage is theirs if they can complete the sweep.

In the other NCAA women’s volleyball game, the Perpetual Lady Altas stay in the semifinals hunt after defeating the Mapua Lady Cardinals which attained their first win in three seasons last week. Perpetual improves to 4-2 while Mapua falls to 1-6.

Yesterday, the CSB Lady Blazers delivered a blow to the JRU Lady Bombers’ Final Four hopes by defeating them in four sets. The San Beda Red Lionesses took down the San Sebastian Lady Stags in straight sets.

