Philippine Volleyball Today (January 7, 2019)

UAAP Season 81 is fast approaching! Teams are already conducting training camps here or abroad. The De La Salle University Lady Spikers, the UST Golden Tigresses, and the FEU Lady Tamaraws are refining their skills and strategies in Baguio City while the Ateneo Lady Eagles have arrived in Japan. If the players are already preparing, then fans should be prepared for an exciting Season 81.

Headlines yesterday

Any games scheduled today?

There are two NCAA women’s volleyball games today. In the first game at 12 noon, the Arellano Lady Chiefs play against the EAC Lady Generals. This is followed by the Perpetual Lady Altas and the Mapua Lady Cardinals at 2 pm. Both games will be played at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Where can I watch these games?

These games can only be watched via livestream courtesy of ABS-CBN S&A. We’ll post the links to the livestream once they become available.

Top social media posts

First-timers in Japan pay tribute on concrete

Kim Kianna Dy’s caption reads: “Yannn, ginagalit niyo kasi si Dudut eh 😑🤣

——

Kidding aside, never been more proud of you! Watching you play the same level even internationally makes me so proud. It was worth every second & mile just to see and be with you ❤️ see u in 4 months ❤️”

Spike on! Good morning!