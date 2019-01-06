Philippine Volleyball Today (January 6, 2019)

EJ Laure’s deferment must have been the top conversation among Philippine volleyball fans yesterday. But this not the end of her story for she might play elsewhere given her clean bill of health. At least that’s one question mark removed from the Tigresses coaching staff.

Headlines yesterday

EJ Laure will not play in Season 81

Elaine Kasilag joins Foton

Kath Arado signs new contract with Generika-Ayala

Jaja’s team vs. Dindin’s team

Why EJ Laure’s backing out is a smart move

Any games scheduled today?

There are no local games scheduled today. However, Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics will face the Kurobe Aqua Fairies for the second time this season at 1 pm Philippine time. The Medics pulled off a four-set victory in their first encounter during the Japanese V.League Division 1 2018-19 season. The Saitama Ageo Medics have a 4-6 record and are currently in fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Marck Espejo and the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler squad will face off with the Toyoda Gosei Trefuerza today at 12 noon. Oita suffered a straight-sets loss to the Osaka Sakai Blazers but Espejo paced his squad with 15 points, all from attacks. Oita Miyoshi has a 2-11 record with 14 games left to play.

Where can I watch these games?

Fans outside the Philippines can watch the game via DAZN which is basically the Netflix of sporting events. However, this is not yet available in the country. Therefore, we would have to rely on livestreams uploaded on YouTube. We’ll publish links to the game once we can find them.

Top social media posts

The caption to Michele Gumabao’s post reads: “Today we celebrate the birthday of our bunso @gitagumabao ❤️ But also the loss of our baby cookie “kuwee” gumabao 😭 she was always closest to Gita, and last night Gita rushed her to the hospital but this morning at 6am she passed away. I’m sure she waited to greet her favorite! Happy 23rd birthday rel! I know you are sad now but this year will be your year! God’s comeback is always greater than our setback ❤️ love you!”