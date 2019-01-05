Philippine Volleyball Today (January 5, 2019)

Hear ye, hear ye! Here’s the first weekend edition of Philippine Volleyball Today. As NCAA Season 94 action is heating up, we would like to remind you that UAAP Season 81 is just 42 days away while PSL Grand Prix will potentially start in 35 days. Fans will never run out of volleyball to watch and stories to share. If you are excited, so are we.

Headlines yesterday

NCAA – CSB wins over LPU

NCAA – SBU dominates Letran

UAAP – Why the De La Salle University Lady Spikers chose Baguio for training camp?

Any games scheduled today?

There are no local games scheduled today. However, Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics will face Dindin Santiago-Manabat and the Toray Arrows for the continuation of the Japanese V.League Division 1 2018-2019 season.

Where can I watch this game?

Fans outside the Philippines can watch the game via DAZN which is basically the Netflix of sporting events. However, this is not yet available in the country. Therefore, we would have to rely on livestreams uploaded on YouTube. Game starts at 12 noon, Philippine time.

Top social media posts

The caption to Deanna Wong’s post reads: “2018 was indeed a roller coaster ride. Met certain people that unexpectedly became close to my heart and each and one of them I now call family. Family is everything. People come and go in our lives but a beauty of life is that our family is always there. I’m glad to have mine. Happy New Year from my family to yours!”

MJ Perez mentioned “take me back Filipinas” in this throwback post. Will she suit up for the PSL Grand Prix?

Des Clemente shares some photos from their training camp in Baguio City.