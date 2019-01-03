Philippine Volleyball Today (January 4, 2019)

NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball action for 2019 commenced with the JRU Lady Bombers defeating the San Sebastian Lady Stags in straight sets. But that’s nothing compared to the Mapua Lady Cardinals’ first victory since Season 92. They were riding a 23-game losing streak coming into their match against the EAC Lady Generals. But the dark cloud has been lifted and they have finally scratched the win column.

Just imagine how long that streak is. There might be players on their roster who experienced victory in collegiate volleyball for the first time. They will never forget the feeling of this triumph. We can only hope that it will inspire them to have a 23-game win streak instead.

In other news, the LVPI is set to finalize a 20-woman pool for the National Team later this month after a meeting with the coaching staff. Meanwhile, the search is on for the chief tactician of the men’s team. You can read more about this story here.

Any games scheduled today?

Yes, there are scheduled NCAA games today. The Lyceum Lady Pirates (2-4) will face the CSB Lady Blazers (4-1) at 12 noon. On the other hand, the San Beda Red Lionesses will try to get their sixth win in seven matches against the 1-5 Letran Lady Knights. Both games will be played at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Where can I watch NCAA volleyball games?

You can view the games at ABS-CBN Sports and Action channel on free TV. There’s also a livestream for the Lyceum-CSB game here and the San Beda-Letran match here. You can also watch the games at Filoil itself. Tickets are sold at the entrance.

Top social media posts

Two championships in a year. Not bad, Coach Godfrey.

Who could this be?

Yes, EJ Laure is grinding in the gym. Her possible return to UST will be one big roar.

The caption of Kat Tolentino’s post reads: “To the guy who is full of surprises but fails to be surprised.

Thank you for being the most kind hearted person and going far beyond the love I could have ever expected. I’m so proud to witness all that you’ve accomplished and all that you will this coming year. Thank you for everything that you do, for being the person you are and for always bringing out the best side of me. Thank you for being so patient and understanding with my training schedule. And I look forward to more “cooking shows” and making more memories with you in the future. To my first and hopefully my last, you were definitely worth the wait ☺️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY, I love you”

Carmela Tunay’s post says: “BCD Day 1 #SilayScooterGirl #EverydayILoveYou #char”

Majoy will have to settle for lettuce. Perhaps she can still taste strawberry taho.

Kalei Mau should really have her own recording album. A jamming session with Aduke Ogunsanya would be a delight as well.

A gladiator on the court, Nicole Tiamzon gets to visit the proving ground of warriors in ancient Rome.

Caption reads, “Ikaw na ba si Mr. Right?”

Klye“To my walking manual in life, my heart in human form, and my very own manager, happy happy birthday to you! You know I want nothing but genuine happiness for you. Thank you for being strong all these years, I love you so much @primadonnacara